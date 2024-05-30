SAIT gets $30M donation for construction of new campus centre

Officials with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) announced a "transformative" $30 million donation on Thursday, saying it will go toward the construction of the new campus centre.

The $30-million was gifted to SAIT by Don and Ruth Taylor through the Taylor Family Foundation.

As such, the new building will be called the Taylor Family Campus Centre.

"Don and Ruth Taylor are well known for their philanthropic support throughout Calgary and are dedicated to ensuring the success of people, community and culture," said SAIT in a news release.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the new building is designed with a focus on sustainability and accessibility, officials say.

"Our vision for the centre is to offer a dynamic on-campus environment all about enhancing the student experience through a whole-person approach to wellness," said Dr. David Ross, SAIT president and CEO.

"As a future cornerstone of campus life, the Taylor Family Campus Centre will support the next generation of SAIT students and establish a sense of community and belonging in space designed to forge new connections and strengthen old ones."

The donation was announced at Thursday's ground-breaking ceremony for the 25,000 square metre (269,098 square feet) facility.

Rederings show SAIT's Taylor Family Campus Centre, set to open in 2027. (SAIT) The new campus centre will house a number of facilities, including the welcome centre and health clinics, conference and event space, a running track, fitness centre, arena and a triple gymnasium.

The previous campus centre, built in 1981, was made for a student population of approximately 8,000.

In 2022-23, SAIT had 15,622 full-time students.

For more information on the new Campus Centre and project updates, you can visit SAIT.ca.