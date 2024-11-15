Ernest Manning Griffins senior football team hoping to repeat as provincial champs

Over the first weekend of November, the Ernest Manning Griffins suffered a heartbreaking loss in the senior boys Division 1 city championship game.

The St. Francis Browns kicked the game winning field goal with no time left on the clock to win the title 24-22, ending the Griffins' bid for a three-peat.

Linebacker Cole Macinnis says that was a tough moment.

“You see that and then you see the comeback that we almost had,” said the 16-year-old. “Then you see them kick that field goal in the last second. It’s just brutal and you’re trying to pick your guys up and just say hey, we’ve got another week. Let’s go.”

Still in the hunt

That’s the great thing about high school football. Even though the Griffins didn't reach their goal of winning three straight city titles, they still have a chance to win a provincial championship.

Receiver Emmett Pachet says that’s what made it easier to take in the city final.

“At the end of the game I was picking up all of my teammates saying it’s not over, we still have more games to go,” said the-17-year old.

"And now look we’re still playing and Francis isn’t," he added. "That’s the beauty of football is that one game didn’t necessarily matter and now we’re still playing and ready to rock.”

Repeat of last years semi-final

The Griffins will travel to Edmonton to face the Harry Ainlay Titans in a re-match of last year’s semi.

In 2023, the Griffins took down the powerhouse Titans in a 28-10 upset victory. Manning went on to beat the Raymond Comets to win the province. Receiver Vincent Playfair says the goal is to do it again.

“I mean ultimately the provincials is our biggest goal,” Playfair said.

“You know it sucks to lose the citiy (championship)," he added, "but you know -- onto new things.”

Tough battle

First they have to get past the Titans, who will be out for revenge after last years' loss.

Linebacker Karl Peters expects it to be a great game.

“They’re a great team, an amazing team,” he said.

“It’s going to be fun to play against them. I always love the challenge of playing a good team and it will be a battle.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Klukas, who spent a couple of years as a receiver with the Calgary Stampeders, believes this team has what it takes to get back to the final.

“We’ve got a group that’s been fighting all year and that’s the most fun to work with," he said."Tthis team -- they never quit.

“They never give up and we’ve played in (a lot of) close games," he added, "so we’ve just been preparing for this moment the entire season.”

The Griffins and Comets will battle it out at Jasper Place bowl with kickoff at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The other semi-final features the Comets going up against the L.C.I. Rams. That game will be played in Raymond on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for noon.

The winners advance to play in the Alberta Bowl which will be held in Grand Prairie on November 23rd.