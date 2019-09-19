

CTV News Calgary





Students and faculty at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology's main campus encountered traditional drum circles and dances in regalia as the school hosted its first powwow in three years.

"Today we're honouring our students and welcoming them back to SAIT and to honour our new school year," said Blair Cunningham, a career advisor at SAIT and an organizer of the powwow. "This is the first powwow since 2016 and it’s the first one since we started our indigenous upgrading program as well."

The powwow informed students of the fact the campus, and Calgary, is situated in Treaty 7 territory. Cunningham says Thursday's event had additional significance for First Nations members. "Especially for our indigenous students, it really gives them a sense of home when they're coming from their First Nation reserves or from the settlements or from the urban areas. Just coming in gives them a sense of being."

In addition to drumming, singing and dancing, the powwow hosted an artisan market and a grand entry ceremony on the school's Cohos Common soccer field. Thursday's powwow was the first to take place at SAIT since 2016 and the post-secondary institution plans to return to hosting the event on an annual basis.