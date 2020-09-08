CALGARY -- A 40-year-old man from Prince Albert, Sask. faces two charges following an investigation into the alleged firing of a slingshot at wildlife in Banff National Park.

According to Parks Canada officials, park wardens and conservation officers responded to a location along the Trans-Canada Highway near Lake Louise on May 31 following a report from the public indicating a cougar was being harassed.

Conservation officers located the cougar on the highway side of the wildlife fencing and successfully helped the animal to the other side of the fence.

The alleged perpetrators had left the scene but witnesses provided photos and a vehicle description.

The vehicle was located by park wardens a short time later and the suspects were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, charges were laid against 40-year-old Joseph Villela of Prince Albert, Sask.

Villela faces charges of:

Disturbing wildlife in a national park

Possession of a firearm (in connection with the slingshot)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Canmore provincial court on Nov. 4.