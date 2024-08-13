CALGARY
    Scattered thunderstorms possible in central and southern Alberta Tuesday

    Above seasonal temperatures in the northern Prairies have prompted heat warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

    Daytime highs in southern Alberta – including Calgary –  will be warm, but slightly below warning criteria.

    A low-pressure system tracking south from northern Alberta will introduce instability throughout the day Tuesday, and likely prompt thunderstorm activity – especially in east-central Alberta.

    Calgary and Banff could experience thunderstorms, but they should be isolated.

    Associated threats include small hail or heavy rain as these embedded storms are expected to be slow moving.

    Daytime highs in Calgary will sit around the mid-20s until Thursday, with slightly below-seasonal temperatures expected for the weekend.

    Rain is possible late Thursday, and continuing until early Saturday in the Calgary area.

