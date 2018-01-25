CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
School bus involved in crash near Memorial Drive
Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 9:16AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 9:41AM MST
Two people were taken to hospital as a precaution following a crash between a school bus and a vehicle in the northeast on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to reports of a crash near 68th Street and Memorial Drive N.E. at about 7:50 a.m.
EMS officials say two adults was transported to Rockyview Hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.