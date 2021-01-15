CALGARY -- Two drivers were injured Friday morning when a semi and school bus collided a few kilometres north of Magrath, Alta.

The crash happened before 7:30 a.m. at Township Road 62 and Range Road 222 and no students were on the bus at the time.

The semi, which was carrying a load of manure, was eastbound while the bus was northbound.

"The bus driver sustained minor injuries, and the truck driver was taken to hospital," read a social media from the Westwind School Division.

"We can confirm that the RCMP is investigating this incident."

Magrath is about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.