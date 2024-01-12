CALGARY
Calgary

    • Schools closed for some southern Alberta students due to extreme cold

    Rocky View Schools cancelled in-person classes for all of its students on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, because of extremely cold conditions. (File) Rocky View Schools cancelled in-person classes for all of its students on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, because of extremely cold conditions. (File)

    Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.

    The board made the decision at 5:15 a.m.

    Buses are also cancelled for those students, but any online classes scheduled for Friday will go ahead as planned.

    RVS also said all high schools in the district that are designated as locations for diploma exams will be open, but there will be no bus service available for those schools.

    SCHOOL'S ON FOR MOST CALGARY STUDENTS

    The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and most Calgary Catholic School Division (CCSD) students will be bundling up for in-person classes on Friday.

    Buses are expected to be running on their regular schedules.

    According to an update from CCSD at 6:30 a.m., classes have been cancelled for all students who attend school in Airdrie, Chestermere and Cochrane.

    Bus service for those students is also cancelled.

    The CBE and CCSD remind parents to ensure their children are dressed for the weather and prepare for any potential delays.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Questions you might be surprised to be asked when applying for a mortgage

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News