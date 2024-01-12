Schools closed for some southern Alberta students due to extreme cold

Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.

The board made the decision at 5:15 a.m.

Buses are also cancelled for those students, but any online classes scheduled for Friday will go ahead as planned.

RVS also said all high schools in the district that are designated as locations for diploma exams will be open, but there will be no bus service available for those schools.

SCHOOL'S ON FOR MOST CALGARY STUDENTS

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and most Calgary Catholic School Division (CCSD) students will be bundling up for in-person classes on Friday.

Buses are expected to be running on their regular schedules.

According to an update from CCSD at 6:30 a.m., classes have been cancelled for all students who attend school in Airdrie, Chestermere and Cochrane.

Bus service for those students is also cancelled.

The CBE and CCSD remind parents to ensure their children are dressed for the weather and prepare for any potential delays.