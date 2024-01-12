Schools closed for some southern Alberta students due to extreme cold
Due to severe weather conditions on Friday, all schools within the Rocky View Schools Division (RVS) outside the city of Calgary are closed to in-person classes.
The board made the decision at 5:15 a.m.
Buses are also cancelled for those students, but any online classes scheduled for Friday will go ahead as planned.
RVS also said all high schools in the district that are designated as locations for diploma exams will be open, but there will be no bus service available for those schools.
SCHOOL'S ON FOR MOST CALGARY STUDENTS
The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and most Calgary Catholic School Division (CCSD) students will be bundling up for in-person classes on Friday.
Buses are expected to be running on their regular schedules.
According to an update from CCSD at 6:30 a.m., classes have been cancelled for all students who attend school in Airdrie, Chestermere and Cochrane.
Bus service for those students is also cancelled.
The CBE and CCSD remind parents to ensure their children are dressed for the weather and prepare for any potential delays.
BREAKING Bomb threat forces suspension of flights at St. John's International Airport
St. John's International Airport has been forced to pause all flight operations Friday morning as police investigate the credibility of a bomb threat.
DEVELOPING Here's which areas of Canada can expect 30 cm of snow, extreme cold
More winter weather is expected across the country on Friday and into the weekend, with some Canadians preparing for snow and others bracing against bone-chilling wind. Here's where.
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
'Parasite' director calls for a thorough probe into the death of actor
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
opinion Questions you might be surprised to be asked when applying for a mortgage
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
Israel defends itself at the UN's top court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel insisted at the United Nations' highest court Friday that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defence of its people and said that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide.
Pizza, energy drinks and vitamins: Here's what is being recalled in Canada
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
Person shot in leg by Mountie during 'altercation' in Fort McMurray
An investigation will be started after a Mountie shot a suspect in the leg on Thursday in Fort McMurray.
Pair of longtime Edmonton sports media fixtures dead
Two well-known Edmonton sports media personalities died Thursday, each familiar voices -- on the air and in print -- to different generations of the city's rabid sports fans.
Chaos on the roads as first snowfall of the year hits Metro Vancouver
Snow started falling across Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon, and reports of spun-out vehicles and potentially lengthy travel delays for commuters quickly followed.
B.C.'s prescribed safer drug supply saved lives, landmark study finds
Providing prescription opioids to B.C. residents addicted to street drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly" reduced their likelihood of dying, according to a landmark study.
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Weather deja vu: Saturday storm system to mirror Wednesday’s snow, rain and wind
A large storm system that passed just the west of the Maritimes Wednesday brought a combination of snow, rain, and high winds. A very similar storm system is expected to impact the Maritime region on Saturday.
Some Canadians moving from alcohol to cannabis
Alcohol sales are dipping while cannabis sales seem to be going up in Canada.
3 semi-tractor trailers collide on N.S. highway
Three semi-tractor trailers collided on Highway 101 in South Alton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Sooty bark disease killing sycamore trees on southern Vancouver Island
A 50-year-old sycamore tree in James Bay is being killed by something scientists says is new to Vancouver Island. It’s called sooty bark disease.
Coast guard rescues 4 from frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island
Four people were rescued from the frigid ocean waters off northern Vancouver Island after their boat began taking on water and they were forced to abandon ship Wednesday evening.
Significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto, much of southern Ontario today
A travel advisory is in effect in Toronto as the city braces for a major winter storm expected to move over the province Friday evening.
Apple to pay Canadians $14.4M in proposed class-action settlement. Here's how much you could get
Following a scandal involving its software and batteries in its iPhones, Apple has agreed to pay Canadians as much as $14.4 million in a proposed class-action settlement.
QEW shut down near St. Catharines after collision involving fuel truck
The QEW has been shut down in both directions west of St. Catharines following a collision that involved a fuel truck.
Private tutors already getting calls from parents as Quebec students play catch-up
The students are back in class after the teachers' strike and the Christmas vacation, and it appears many Quebec parents are worried about their children falling behind.
Higher-than-usual volume of 911 calls, says Urgences-Sante
Urgences-Sante is reporting a higher-than-usual volume of calls for ambulance assistance.
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday.
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
Ottawa drivers avoiding photo radar cameras causing problems on residential roads
The two photo radar cameras in the Alta Vista area issued nearly 20,000 tickets in the first 11 months of 2023, but it appears quieter side streets in the neighbourhood may be paying the price.
Driver charged with impaired driving after fatal Hwy. 6 crash
A 30-year-old from Tara has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal crash on Highway 6 between Fergus and Guelph.
'It's simply at a breaking point': Universities warn of dark days ahead and call for end of tuition freeze
“Governments have given institutions a choice between international students or nothing, and those who can't quite get enough international students are in trouble right now,” says Alex Usher, the president of Higher Education Strategy Associates.
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
Snow provides hope and little else for Saskatchewan producers
The snow arrived a couple of months later than many in Saskatchewan were expecting, and it's welcome news to farmers.
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
No domestic violence was reported in 911 calls that preceded Thunder Bay woman’s death
The initial 911 calls received before a Thunder Bay woman died were not about domestic violence, the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday.
Winnipeggers weren't expecting first winter storm to be this… dramatic
Winter arrived with a vengeance as Manitoba was hit with a major blast of snow that just kept on coming Thursday morning.
Eight cases of invasive meningococcal disease identified in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is warning the public that it is seeing an increase in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) and the virus that causes strep throat in the past month.
Developer moving forward with plans for controversial Lemay Forest land
A developer is moving ahead with plans to turn a forest in St. Norbert property into an assisted living facility and parking lot.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.