Scrollio break in captured on camera
The owner of Scrollio says the business was broken into around 4 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Published Saturday, September 14, 2019 8:43PM MDT
A southwest ice cream shop is sharing video of an early morning break in during which two thieves made off with cash, a safe, and an iPad.
The owner of Scrollio on 17Avenue SW told CTV News Calgary the business was broken into around 4 a.m.
Cash, a safe, and an iPad were stolen, he said.
Calgary police are investigating.
Scrollio is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.