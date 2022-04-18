Sea-to-Sea walk for PTSD passes through Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Chad Kennedy, a former Alberta highway patrol officer, is walking from Cranbrook B.C to Saint John’s in Newfoundland. His journey recently passed through Lethbridge on Friday, and he is now on his way towards Taber and Brooks.

The Sea-to-Sea walk started on April 4th, and is raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Kennedy was diagnosed with PTSD in 2018, and in 2020 his disorder was further intensified when he was one of the first people to respond to the 2020 Columbia Ice Fields bus crash.

While there were dark days, Kennedy was able to get help and decided to raise awareness.

“During my darkest hour, I announced I was going to walk across Canada to raise awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder amongst our emergency services and military communities,” Kennedy said.

“It’s so important for me to let other first responders and our military brothers and sisters know that they’re not alone,” the Calgary resident said.

Kennedy wasn’t alone in his walk. Lethbridge first responders, highway sheriffs and city officials joined him on his walk through town. Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh spoke with Kennedy, and believes in the importance of his mission.

“There was a time where people were afraid to come forward when they were suffering with such conditions. Now, with more awareness and education and support, people are feeling more comfortable coming forward and getting the support they need,” Mehdizadeh said.

Lethbridge Chief of Police Shahin Mehdizadeh

INSPIRED

Natasha Johnston is one of many who has been inspired by Kennedy’s walk, and is now the chairman and social media manager for Sea-to-Sea for PTSD. She says PTSD can be incredibly difficult to live with.

“It’s not a visible injury, but it’s still very deeply wounded for many people and this is something that’s not going to go away in emergency services because this is our job,” she said.

Kennedy hopes that his journey will help the public see the person behind the badge.

"We've got all these folks out there that are keeping the public safe and at the end of the day, underneath those uniforms, we're just human beings and we've got to remember that. First and foremost, we are human and it's okay not to be okay,” he said.

A recent British study suggests almost 10 percent of Canadians will develop PTSD, and first responders are twice as likely to be traumatized. That makes Canadians the most likely group to develop PTSD out of 16 countries, including the Netherlands, Australia and the United States.

Those interested in supporting Kennedy’s journey can donate here: https://www.seatoseaforptsd.ca

With files from Sean Marks