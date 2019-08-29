Authorities are still working to track down a wayward bear spotted in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood and are taking steps to capture it safely.

Wendy Guillemaud raised the alarm when she watched the bear eating seeds from bird feeders in her back yard in Bowness and took a series of pictures of it.

Guillemaud says the bear looked like he was enjoying himself and wasn’t in any hurry to leave.

People living in the Greenwood Village mobile home park on the ridge above Bowness saw officers Wednesday evening towing a bear trap but weren’t sure if they found a spot to set it.

Guillemaud adds she hasn’t been updated by any officials about their search for the bear.

Bear experts say at this time of year, bruins are focused on eating as much as they can before winter.

"It is extremely critical that individuals living within close proximity to forested areas and lakes be more diligent in taking the necessary steps to ensure these attractants are reduced or eliminated during these times," the province told CTV News in an email.

To help keep both bears and people safe in Bowness and others living near natural areas, it recommends following a few bear smart strategies:

Store garbage in bear-resistant and odour-proof containers or buildings until it can be removed from your property.

Any possible attractants should be cleaned up and removed as soon as possible, if not immediately, to avoid habituation of bears and other wildlife.

Pet food should never be left outside or stored in areas accessible to bears.

Bird feeders should not be used between April 1 and November 30.

Residents should clean barbecues and outdoor eating areas after use.

Smokehouses and animal carcasses, including bones, hides and waste, should be stored in bear-resistant buildings well away from people.

Gardens and fruit-bearing trees or shrubs also attract bears and should be properly maintained or removed.

Residents should consider using an indoor composter.

Aerate outdoor compost piles frequently and cover these with soil or lime.

Do not put meat, fish, oils and milk products in the compost pile.

"Bears coming into urban areas to feed on unnatural food sources is a public safety risk because they are easily habituated and may defend the food source," the statement continued.

Officials says if a resident encounters a bear or other wildlife that may be a public safety concern they are advised to report the incident to the 24-hour Report-a-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

More information on bear safety and ways residents can reduce or eliminate the chance of a negative encounter can be found at the Alberta Bear Smart Program website.