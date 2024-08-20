Search for Alberta murder suspect continues

One of two men involved in a fatal crime spree that rocked a rural area east of Calgary will be in court Tuesday morning as police continue to search for another man.

35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner is set to appear in Strathmore provincial court on Tuesday morning.

He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Colin John Hough of Airdrie, as well as attempted murder of another person near Strathmore on Aug. 6.

RCMP allege Penner and 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry fatally shot Hough, who was employed by Rocky View County.

Officers believe Hough stopped to offer help when he saw the pair's stolen truck on fire, not knowing it had been deliberately torched.

RCMP said Penner and Strawberry then tried to carjack another vehicle, shooting a Fortis Alberta employee who was also working in the area.

That man survived and the pair drove away in Hough's work truck.

It sparked a large manhunt and a shelter-in-place order for Wheatland County.

Penner was named a suspect three days later, and was taken into custody on Aug. 11.

Strawberry remains on the loose and is believed to be somewhere in Alberta.

Police describe him as 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, about 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with brown hair and several arm and face tattoos.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.