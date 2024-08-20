Search for Alberta murder suspect continues
One of two men involved in a fatal crime spree that rocked a rural area east of Calgary will be in court Tuesday morning as police continue to search for another man.
35-year-old Arthur Wayne Penner is set to appear in Strathmore provincial court on Tuesday morning.
He's charged with first-degree murder in the death of Colin John Hough of Airdrie, as well as attempted murder of another person near Strathmore on Aug. 6.
RCMP allege Penner and 28-year-old Elijah Blake Strawberry fatally shot Hough, who was employed by Rocky View County.
Officers believe Hough stopped to offer help when he saw the pair's stolen truck on fire, not knowing it had been deliberately torched.
RCMP said Penner and Strawberry then tried to carjack another vehicle, shooting a Fortis Alberta employee who was also working in the area.
That man survived and the pair drove away in Hough's work truck.
It sparked a large manhunt and a shelter-in-place order for Wheatland County.
Penner was named a suspect three days later, and was taken into custody on Aug. 11.
Strawberry remains on the loose and is believed to be somewhere in Alberta.
Police describe him as 185 centimetres (6'1") tall, about 77 kilograms (170 pounds), with brown hair and several arm and face tattoos.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.
He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate falls to lowest level since March 2021
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
DEVELOPING 12-minute search shifts resume for 6 from sunken yacht off Sicily, including tech giant Mike Lynch
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, believed trapped some 50 metres (164 feet) underwater in the hull of a superyacht that sank in a storm off Sicily.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
Conservatives under fire after pulling 'Canadian Dream' video that may have shown Russian jets
The Conservative Party of Canada has deleted a video that promoted Canadian values but featured what the Defence Minister's office says are Russian fighter jets.
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody
A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.
Two 18-year-olds charged with murder of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor
Two 18-year-old men have been charged with murder in the killing of former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.
Canada's median income after tax is down, latest statistics show
Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjustment for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.
Broberg, Holloway join Blues after Oilers decline to match offer sheets
Defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway have joined St. Louis after the Edmonton Oilers declined to match the offer sheets that the Blues extended to the players.
Rollout of Alberta's school cellphone ban raising concerns among teachers
The head of the Alberta Teachers' Association says the rollout of new policies banning cellphone use in classrooms starting this fall has some teachers confused about how they'll be expected to follow them.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Clearing and warm today; cooler and wet Wednesday
A few showers pushed through parts of the Edmonton region overnight/early this morning with some showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the city around 7 a.m.
Average home prices climb in Lethbridge as buyers seek lower prices
The average price of a home in Lethbridge has jumped by more than 19 per cent over the past year, statistics indicate.
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
Lethbridge organizations begin final push to collect back-to-school supplies
More than 1,500 backpacks have been filled with back-to-school essentials for those in need ahead of the school year.
First Nation commemorates Shuswap wildfire destruction as homes near completion
When the Bush Creek East fire went from a slow burn to a full conflagration on Aug. 18 of 2023, members of the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation fled for their lives, some jumping into canoes and boats to escape the raging flames. One year later, they spoke about their experiences and celebrated everyone’s safe escape.
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
-
Infant among victims of rollover crash in Surrey, RCMP say
Several people were injured during a rollover crash at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon, including an infant.
B.C. film company fined $30K for flying drone too close to killer whales
The federal government has fined a Vancouver film company and its drone operator $30,000 for unlawful use of a drone to capture video of endangered killer whales off the British Columbia coast.
Sooke School District acquires land to meet growing student enrollment needs
The Sooke School District has acquired a 7.2-acre plot of land in North Langford to build a middle school, as enrollment within the district continues to grow.
-
Potential strike looms as Air Canada pilots negotiate new contract
The union representing Air Canada pilots says job action could happen next month if a new collective agreement isn’t reached.
Saskatoon police say teen spat on officer before violent cruise weekend arrest
The Saskatoon Police Service alleges its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend, but witnesses are telling a different story.
'It's very stressful': Sask. wildfire evacuees come together in uncertain times
The mayor of Sandy Bay, a remote northern village, said the community has declared a state of emergency, as an intense wildfire threatens the area.
Police lay second-degree murder charge after remains found at Saskatoon home
A Saskatoon man faces a second-degree murder charge after the remains of Jordan Lee Morin were found at a home in Riversdale on Friday.
'Punishment is far exceeded already': Sask. father takes the stand as part of sentencing hearing in own defence
Michael Gordon Jackson took the stand under oath Monday in a turn of events at court which turned sentencing submissions into a sentencing hearing.
First day of Lafontaine death inquest sees jury selection, testimony from roommate and first responders
Day one of an inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, a 31-year-old woman who fell from a fifth story window of Regina's YWCA building, has officially wrapped.
Youth charged after shooting in rural Sask. leaves woman, 18, dead
Saskatchewan RCMP say a male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing 10 charges, including manslaughter, after an 18-year-old woman was shot dead in Wolseley, Sask. early Sunday morning.
Ontario to close safe consumption sites near schools
The Ontario government is moving to close safe consumption sites for drug users near schools and prohibit any new ones from being built near schools as well.
-
Colder than normal temperatures expected in the GTA Tuesday
It could be worth grabbing a light sweater before heading out the door this morning.
-
Legault to make announcement on temporary immigration in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to make an 'important announcement concerning temporary immigration to Montreal.'
-
'We already lost a lot last year': Lachine condo complex floods for the second summer in a row
Jason Michael Olivo lives in the Jardins Victoria condo complex in Lachine. His unit flooded in July of last year. Now it has happened again.
Well-known P.E.I. senior reported missing Monday found dead
Prince Edward Island RCMP says a well-known senior who was reported missing Monday evening has been found dead.
Former lifeguards help rescue 4 swimmers at Nova Scotia beach
Two lifeguards who helped rescue four swimmers at Black Brook Beach along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton said high waves created a dangerous situation on Sunday.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Criticism of new Senate appointment includes that of a federal cabinet minister
The appointment of longtime broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate is being criticized in some quarters, including by a member of the federal cabinet.
'It's such a tragedy': Manitoba community in shock following triple homicide last week
Residents of a Manitoba community are in shock following an apparent triple homicide and suicide last week, as RCMP continues to investigate.
'It's frustrating': Winnipeg business trashed after repeated break-ins
A Winnipeg business owner wants something to be done after his office was broken into at least four times in the past two months.
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
Cat dies in Centretown high-rise fire
A house cat succumbed to its injuries in a fire that started inside the bathroom of an apartment in Centretown on Monday evening.
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Canadian minimum income lowered last month
The minimum income needed to buy a home in Canada lowered in July, according to a new report that cites dropping mortgage rates and lowering average home prices.
Sudbury police identify person found dead at Bell Park on July 31
In hopes that it will help their investigation, Greater Sudbury Police have released the name of a man who was found dead at Bell on July 31
Wasaga Beach man wins almost $70K using lucky dates and ages
Wasaga Beach retired restaurateur wins Lotto Max using dates and ages.
Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie on Monday morning.
Empower Simcoe closes group homes
Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.
Ayr, Ont. slowly rebuilding after EF1 tornado hits community
The community of Ayr, Ont. is starting to rebuild after a destructive EF1 tornado tore its way through the village over the weekend.
'The lady's dog might have been dead': Cambridge bylaws in question following serious dog attack
A Cambridge woman is calling for action after her dog was attacked by two off-leash dogs late last month.
Dutchie’s Kitchener location closed
The Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener appears to be closed.
Charges laid after two-hour standoff in West Lorne
Around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, OPP were called in following a disturbance at a home on Anne Street in West Elgin. Around 2:45 p.m., a person was taken into custody without incident.
Attempted murder charge laid by Huron OPP
An attempted murder charge has been laid following an incident in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh (ACW) Township. Around 11:30 on June 25, police responded to a home in ACW to find a victim had been attacked with a weapon before officers arrived.
-
'She needs help': Desperate plea from a dementia patient’s family
An Essex County family is hoping for help after a recent turn of events left them searching for solutions to find proper long term care for a loved one.
Windsor police warn victims unlikely to get money back, so how can you protect yourself from fraud?
Windsor police say it’s unlikely that victims of an alleged conman contractor will ever recover their money. Robert James Jones was arrested last week and faces 10 counts of fraud over $5,000.