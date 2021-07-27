CALGARY -- The search for a man who went missing at Chestermere Lake on Monday afternoon is now a recovery mission, RCMP said Tuesday.

RCMP zodiac boats could be seen on the lake as part of the search for a 47-year-old Calgary man who was paddle boarding when he went into the the water.

An RCMP spokesperson told CTV News they and Chestermere Fire Services are coordinating a plan to utilize a dive team and a helicopter may be brought in for an aerial search.

Two men were spotted in distress in the water around 3 p.m. Monday near the beach at Anniversary Park. One managed to get out, however the other went under and has not been seen since.

Officials say neither of the men were wearing life jackets at the time.

One witness who spoke to CTV News presented a slightly different version of events. She says she saw a man in the water struggling to hang on to a paddle board when another man went in to try and save him. She says the second man was also struggling to swim, but was eventually able to return to shore on his own.

The second man was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution in stable, non-life threatening condition.

RCMP are with the family of the missing man. They aren't releasing his identity at this time.

The beach at Anniversary Park is closed while the search continues.