The Lethbridge Police Service is attempting to locate two suspects in connection with a recent home invasion involving firearms.

According to police officials, two males forced their way into a home in the 400 block of 27th Street South in the late evening hours of Sunday, May 26. The intruders confronted two women inside the home and demanded information regarding the location of an unidentified male.

The suspects searched the home and left without further incident. The women were not harmed during the home invasion.

The first suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Approximately 170 cm (5'7") tall

Having a scrawny build and dark brown hair

The second suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male with darker skin

Having a larger build, dark brown hair and brown eyes

Both of the suspects were brandishing firearms during the home invasion.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion or suspicious activity in the neighbourhood on the night of May 26 is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers