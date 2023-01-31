Search underway for Calgary senior last seen in Marlborough Park

The Calgary Police Service is asking Calgarians to keep an eye out for a 76-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Paul Bird was last seen leaving his home in the 900 block of Maitland Way N.E., in the community of Marlborough Park, at around 2 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the senior may be confused and is not dressed for the winter weather.

Bird is approximately 160 centimetres (5'3") tall and weighs 64 kilograms (140 pounds).

As of Monday afternoon, he was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and orange winter boots.

Anyone who spots the missing senior is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.