Search underway for Rocky View County man missing since January

Airdrie RCMP officials are asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a Rocky View County man who hasn't been home in more than seven weeks.

According to police, Dennis James Kniss was last seen at his home in January, but he did send a text message in early March.

There are concerns for his safety and well-being.

Kniss is described as:

Approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall;

Weighing roughly 66 kilograms (145 pounds);

Having no teeth;

Having blond hair; and

Having blue eyes.

It's believed Kniss may be driving a pickup truck with significant front-end damage.

The truck is described as a white 2006 Dodge Dakota with Alberta licence plate CLS 0225.

Anyone who encounters Kniss or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7200 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.