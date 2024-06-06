Seasonal stretch of weather in store for Calgary

A very stable weather pattern will continue in southern Alberta for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Highs will hover around 20 C, which is normal for this time of year.

It was a nice clear start for Calgary on Thursday, but winds will pick up in the afternoon out of the northwest, which will usher in clouds that will stick around into the evening.

There’s about a 30 per cent chance of scattered showers between 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday, but after that we will experience on and off clouds for the rest of the day with some breezy conditions.

That will be the ongoing trend through the weekend and into Monday where we hit a nice high of 23 C.