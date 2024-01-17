CALGARY
    • Second suspect arrested in May 2023 kidnapping: Calgary police

    A photo of handuffs. (X/@ALERT_AB) A photo of handuffs. (X/@ALERT_AB)
    Calgary police have announced the arrest of a second suspect in connection with a kidnapping that occurred this past May.

    Enyi-Egbe Idedevbo was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2023.

    The 28-year-old is now back in Calgary, facing a kidnapping charge.

    His arrest followed that of Raejean Charles Sydey Hudson in Calgary just nine days earlier.

    Hudson, 23, was also charged with kidnapping following his arrest on Nov. 20, 2023.

    Both men were wanted in connection with a May 2, 2023, incident that saw a woman kidnapped while walking to her vehicle outside her workplace in Calgary.

    Police say the woman was held captive for several days at an Airbnb rental in the city's northwest.

    The woman's family called police after they were informed of the kidnapping.

    She was located and safely recovered, police say.

    Investigation has been ongoing since, and police have come to believe the incident involves several suspects.

    Police believe the incident is linked to organized crime.

    "Violent events and organized crime activity have no place in our city. This activity puts friends, families, neighbourhoods and innocent bystanders in harm's way," Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart said in a release following the first arrest.

    "Our dedicated investigators will get to the bottom of these incidents and will hold people accountable."

    The Airbnb rental's owners weren't involved in the incident, police say.

    Police also say the homeowners were co-operative with the investigation.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.

