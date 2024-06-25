CALGARY
Calgary

    • Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle

    A section of southbound Stoney Trail was closed on Tuesday after a man was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway.
    A section of Stoney Trail by the airport is closed after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

    According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the ring road at around 3:40 a.m.

    The man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

    Southbound Stoney Trail from 96 Avenue to McKnight Boulevard is closed due to the crash.

    The closure is expected to last for several hours.

    The collision reconstruction unit could be seen set up on Stoney Trail behind the community of Taradale.

    Officers were placing evidence markers near a car stopped in the middle of the road with its windshield extensively damaged.

    This is a developing story and we will have more details when they are available...

