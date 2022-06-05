Senior dies in hospital after dog attack in northwest Calgary

Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.

Paramedics responded around 2 p.m. to the Capitol Hill area at the 1500 block of 21 Avenue N.W.

The senior was found with serious, life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre, where she later died.

Police say it was reported the woman was in a back alley doing yard work when a neighbour's dogs escaped their yard and attacked her.

According to police, depending on the outcome of the investigation, criminal charges or fines could be laid while the dogs could be euthanized.

No further details were available.