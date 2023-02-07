Senior in life-threatening condition after being hit while crossing Calgary road

Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed a crash that left a senior in life-threatening condition to contact them.

Police officials say the woman was using a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 68th Street and 12th Avenue N.E., between the communities of Abbeydale and Marlborough Park, shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday when she was hit by a southbound Mitsubishi Outlander.

The victim, a 69-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Outlander, a 62-year-old man, remained on scene.

Police say neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered to be factors, but allege the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been laid.

Anyone who information on the crash or who saw it occur is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.