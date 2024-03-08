CALGARY
Calgary

    • Senior missing from Calgary care facility found safe: police

    Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    Calgary police say they have found a senior who went missing from the southwest neighbourhood of Lower Mount Royal.

    The senior was reported missing from a care facility in the 1800 block of Ninth Street S.W. at 9:40 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

    Friday night, police issued a release saying he'd been located.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News