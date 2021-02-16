CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms an 89-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his southeast home early Tuesday morning has been found.

Marcel Henault was seen at approximately 2:20 a.m. walking away from his home in the 1000 block of 35th Street S.E, in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.

According to police, Henault has dementia and there were concerns for his welfare.