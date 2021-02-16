Advertisement
Senior with dementia located after Albert Park-Radisson Heights disappearance
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 6:22AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, February 16, 2021 7:51AM MST
Marcel Henault, 89, was seen early Tuesday morning leaving his home in the southeast neighbourhood of Albert Park/Radisson Heights. (Calgary Police Service)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service confirms an 89-year-old man with dementia who walked away from his southeast home early Tuesday morning has been found.
Marcel Henault was seen at approximately 2:20 a.m. walking away from his home in the 1000 block of 35th Street S.E, in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.
According to police, Henault has dementia and there were concerns for his welfare.