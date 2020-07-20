Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
Seniors hospitalized after motorcycle collides with deer near Fernie, B.C.
Published Monday, July 20, 2020 11:28AM MDT Last Updated Monday, July 20, 2020 12:42PM MDT
Two seniors were transported to hospital after a motorcycle and deer collided on Hwy 3 near Fernie
CALGARY -- Two seniors from Manitoba were transported to hospital following a Monday morning crash involving a motorcycle and a deer in B.C.'s East Kootenays.
RCMP officials confirm the collision occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. local time in the westbound lanes of Highway 3 between Fernie and Elko, west of the tunnels.
Two people who had both been on the motorcycle were transported by ground ambulance to hospital in Cranbrook in non-life-threatening condition. According to RCMP, the two patients are seniors from Manitoba and their injuries are considered minor.
The deer did not survive the collision.