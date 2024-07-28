CALGARY
Calgary

    • Serious crash affects traffic near Innisfail

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Innisfail RCMP were on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Red Deer County on Sunday.

    Police say it happened on Range Road 25 at Township 350 around 5 p.m. and traffic was being redirected in all directions.

    There is no word on how many vehicles may be involved or if anyone has been injured.

