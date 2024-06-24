Serious crash shutters Highway 1A west of Ghost Lake Village

Highway 1A west of Ghost Lake Village was impassible in both directions in the aftermath of a serious collision Monday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m.

EMS and a STARS air ambulance responded in addition to multiple RCMP vehicles.

RCMP set up detours along Highway 1A at Morley Road and near Jamison Road.

Mounties also advised motorists to avoid the area altogether if possible.

No details about the collision were available at the time of this writing -- more information will be provided as it's received.