CALGARY -- Some of the most expensive and luxurious cars in the world gathered at CF Market Mall Sunday for a toy drive and drive-by the Ronald McDonald House and Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“If we can make someone smile for five minutes, we’ve done our job,” said Tracy Forsyth-Lundy, organizer of Muscle Car Cruisers of Alberta.

About 60 vehicles, from Camaros to Mustangs, Lamborghinis and McLarens were all on display.

Led by a police escort, they revved their engines and headed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital – to show off some of their prized possessions.

Brian Milloy says this is an event he looks forward to every year.

“I loved cars when I was a kid, I still do 61 years later,” he says. “The kids just get such a kick out of seeing all these great cars together.”

Kim Clark says he showed up an donated a toy because he enjoys giving back.

“It’s a good cause,” he said. “We’re going to raise a lot of toys for all of these kids that are stuck in the hospital.

“I think with all the great cars and a beautiful day, how can you beat this.”

Forsyth-Lundy says this is the second annual Alberta Children’s Hospital Drive, where each participant brings a toy to donate.

Due to Alberta Health Services’ restrictions, the drivers could not hand-deliver the toys to the children.

But even without doing a direct toy drop, Forsyth-Lundy says the kids always enjoy seeing the colourful, shiny cars.

“I drive ‘Bumblebee,’ everyday when you’re driving through the neighbourhood, you hear ‘Bumblebee’,” she said. “That’s the heart-warming part of having these vehicles. We’re all very blessed to drive our vehicles.”

Kids Cancer Care collected the toys and will deliver them to the children in the hospital. Forsyth-Lundy says they are also accepting donations for the children.

“COVID is here, yes it is, but cancer didn’t go away,” she said. “These kids really need the donations.”