Several hurt following northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating

Calgary police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.

Police were called to the 900 block of Marcombe Crescent N.E. around midnight.

When they arrived, they found several people had been injured.

The nature of their injuries is not known.

A vehicle was also found crashed at the scene, but it's connection to the shooting is unclear.

No one is in life-threatening condition and no one is in custody, the Calgary Police Service told CTV News.

Police are still investigating, but said there is no risk to the public.