Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday, warmup starts Friday morning

Once again the potential for severe weather exists in central and southern Alberta with multiple shortwave troughs remaining over the region.

Given the right triggers, thunderstorms will fire off of the foothills early in the afternoon Thursday and track in a predominantly west-to-east direction, thanks in part to the influence of an incoming ridge of high pressure.

If thunderstorms do develop today, there is a chance they will undergo rapid intensification – similar to what happened on Tuesday.

The greatest risks include high rainfall rates, larger hail and strong winds.

Things should clear out overnight, leaving Calgary with mild conditions Friday morning for the Calgary Stampede parade.

That incoming ridge of high pressure from the Pacific Northwest will encounter a blocking pattern – stalling the ridge along the southern west coast, and extending north toward the western territories.

Daytime highs in B.C. are expected to reach record temperatures by this weekend and, in Calgary, temps will slowly trend up for the next seven to 10 days, until daytime highs reach at least 10 C above seasonal.

The risk of rain after Thursday will be linked to daytime heating triggering storms as opposed to the past few days when storms were the result of colliding air masses and synoptic ingredients.

Average temperatures in Calgary range from 22 C (daily maximum) and 9 C (daily minimum).