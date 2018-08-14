

CTV Calgary Staff





Claresholm town councillor Donna Courage announced her impending resignation during Monday's council meeting, the second time she has declared her intention to step away from the job this year.

Courage was the victim of an alleged assault in her home in January and claimed she was targeted and told to “keep quiet and leave town”. After the assault, she said she was resigning but changed her mind the next day.

Courage also filed a human rights complaint against the town earlier this year.

Claresholm mayor Doug MacPherson released a statement Tuesday.

It says in part: “Although Council is disappointed by Donna’s choice, we respect her decision. On behalf of Council, I would like to thank Donna for her service to the citizens of Claresholm.”

MacPherson says council will continue to work together to ensure Claresholm and its residents enjoy a successful future.