Shawn Mendes surprises Airdrie fan who missed concert to prepare for heart surgery

Shawn Mendes surprises Airdrie fan who missed concert to prepare for heart surgery

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina