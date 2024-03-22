CALGARY
Calgary

    • Shawnessy death 'non-criminal,' Calgary police say

    Calgary police now say the death of a man in Shawnessy on March 17, 2024, was not criminal in nature.
    One person was arrested following the death of a man last week, but Calgary police now say the incident was not criminal in nature.

    At 7 p.m. on March 17, police responded to a home in the 200 block of Shawcliffe Circle S.W.

    They found a man in critical condition. EMS took the man to hospital, where he ultimately died.

    Police arrested another individual in connection with the death.

    However, following an autopsy, the Chief Medical Examiner determined the man's death was not the result of foul play.

    As the death is non-criminal, police say no further information about the incident will be released.

