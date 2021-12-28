Shelters in Lethbridge adjust to extreme cold temperatures

CALGARY -

Much of Western Canada is in the grips of a cold snap including here in Lethbridge. Local shelters have been busy helping the city’s most vulnerable as southern Alberta is hit with the first cold stretch of the season.

Shelters in Lethbridge are making sure nobody is left out in the cold.

“What we do expect in these temperatures is an increase in folks that need to use the shelter,” said Alpha House communications manager, Shaundra Bruvall. “We’ve been very fortunate to have funding and capacity for that. We have been busy, but certainly not over capacity, we do have the space to welcome folks in.”

The frigid conditions are dangerous - it doesn't take long outside to put people at risk of developing hypothermia and frostbite. Alpha House, which operates the homeless shelter in Lethbridge, is encouraging those most vulnerable to go inside and warm up often.

“We see exposure as the most immediate risk. We do want people to come inside so they can access things like winter clothing, mitts and toques, even grab something warm to drink or something to eat,” said Bruvall.

STREETS ALIVE MISSION

Streets Alive Mission is also working around the clock to provide a safe place throughout winter's worst days. Staff say they've seen an influx of people in need coming through their doors and in need of proper protection when they leave.

“It’s also important that they stay warm while they're out in it. That means the appropriate attire, lots of layers, things like that,” said Streets Alive Mission’s director of operations, Cameron Kissick.

With the mercury remaining low throughout the week - shelters are looking for support from the community.

“Right now we are in desperate need of good, quality winter shoes and boots. Feet and hands are important at this time of year,” said Kissick.

Kissick adds if you see someone out in the elements, you can contact the Diversion Outreach Team (DOT) at (403) 892-3707 or both the outreach teams at Streets Alive and Alpha House for assistance. Alpha House is open 24/7 for those needing a place to warm up.

It’s not just the vulnerable population being affected. The extreme cold is also wreaking havoc on pipes and other infrastructure throughout the city.

On Monday, the Logan Boulet Arena had to close after a pipe burst yesterday. The City of Lethbridge said checking for drafts around pipes, keeping it 15 degrees Celsius in your home, running water through your pipes and winterizing outdoor taps can protect your home during these conditions. If you have a pipe burst or come across a water main break, you’re asked to call 311. More information can be found on the city’s website. https://www.lethbridge.ca/living-here/water-wastewater/Pages/Frozen-Water-Lines.aspx