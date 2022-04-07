'Shocking and confusing': Man targeted random women in downtown Calgary, police say

A man is facing a series of charges in connection with the sexual assault of at least five women in southeast Calgary, police say.

Officials say a man was arrested on the City Hall LRT platform at 2:10 p.m. on April 2 and faces three counts of sexual assault so far.

It's believed that the offender "groped women at random" as he walked from the 600 block of Sixth Street S.E. to the transit station.

The incidents reportedly began at 1:40 p.m. and police say the suspect also entered a grocery store, where more assaults are believed to have taken place.

While officers were able to speak with a number of victims at the scene, who eventually helped make the arrest, Calgary police are concerned there could be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

"We understand stranger sexual assault can be shocking and confusing for both the victim and the witness bystanders. We want to encourage bystanders and victims to report this behaviour to police, so we can investigate and support a safe community for all," said Sgt. Matt Hinchey with District 1's violent crime investigation team in a release.

So far, five women have reported incidents of sexual assault to police.

Police are looking to speak with additional victims, but are withholding the suspect's name and physical description in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

They have released a map of the route the man may have taken during the course of the incidents.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips