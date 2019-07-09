Shooting at wildlife results in charges against two men
Two men are facing charges after a report of shots being fired on a rural property near Strathmore.
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:52PM MDT
Police say they were called to the property about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday by neighbours who thought the men were shooting at them.
Officers responded and performed what they call a high-risk arrest.
“The situation was resolved by provincial charges being sworn against two different adult males who were identified as shooting wildlife on the property,” police said in a release.
No injuries were reported.