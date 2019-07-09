Shooting at wildlife on a rural property near Strathmore has landed two men in hot water with authorities.

Police say they were called to the property about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday by neighbours who thought the men were shooting at them.

Officers responded and performed what they call a high-risk arrest.

“The situation was resolved by provincial charges being sworn against two different adult males who were identified as shooting wildlife on the property,” police said in a release.

No injuries were reported.