Shooting in Castleridge leaves man in critical condition

Calgary police are on the hunt for a suspect following a Friday morning shooting in the northeast community of Castleridge.

Meanwhile, the victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Officers arrived at a home in the 100 block of Castleridge Close N.E. around 7 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot.

Police say it’s believed the shooting occurred after the suspect confronted the victim at his home, and the suspect fled in a stolen SUV.

The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, 178 centimetres (5'10") tall and slim.

He’s described as wearing a blue hoodie and a black ball cap at the time.

The Jeep is described as a black, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, licence plate BXY0501.

Police say the suspect, if seen, should not be approached, but police would like to know, so they can.

“Our efforts to address gun violence rely on strong community support,” police said in a release on Friday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can instead contact Crime Stoppers: