Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact drivers

Inching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.

Aecon Infrastructure Management won the bid for two major Deerfoot Trail improvement projects to the tune of $615 million.

Aecon will undertake the $595-million project that stretches from Douglasdale Boulevard to just north of Glenmore Trail and the $20-million contract at Deerfoot and Beddington Trail.

Construction will include additional lanes, new bridges and improvements to ramps and interchanges.

The northern project should be finished in 2025, while the southern project is expected to be wrapped up in 2027.

Once complete, the province says drivers will have a faster and safer driving experience with morning commute times reduced by 15 per cent and evening commutes cut down by 22 per cent.

In the meantime, drivers can expect some short-term pain, with roadwork likely to cause delays and slowdowns.

"We have an interest in improving the way that they move. We want their vehicles to move quicker, people to get home faster, and it's going to take a little bit of time to get that done," said Terri Lucas, executive director of Alberta Transportation’s major capital projects.

"So be patient. I guess that is one of the things we want to stress."

Work has already begun along Deerfoot Trail near the 64 Avenue N.E. exit ramp, causing some delays for drivers.

The speed limit is reduced to 80 km/h during construction, and according to the City of Calgary website, starting Monday, the 64 Avenue N.E. exit ramp will be closed for several weeks.

The province held an open house at the Deerfoot Inn Wednesday night to highlight the massive projects and how they will impact people in the short term.

Other open houses will be held as plans refine, and more information is available on the project's website.