CALGARY -- A man was taken to hospital after a bullet was shot into a restaurant in Sunalta on Sunday afternoon.

The call came into police just after 4 p.m. after several witnesses reported shots fired along 12th Avenue SW.

According to police, a bullet entered the Luubaan Restaurant in the 1500 block of 12th Ave. S.W and struck a man.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in stable condition. Investigators suspect he was struck by a stray bullet and was not the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting continues. CPS officials say witnesses have not been cooperative and a description of the suspect or suspects has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.