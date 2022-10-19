Shouldice Seasonal Dome gives Calgarians ‘a chance to connect and play, no matter the weather’

The gigantic inflatable structure, covering all of Encana Field at Shouldice Athletic Park in northwest Calgary, first popped up around mid-August.

And on Wednesday, the Shouldice Seasonal Dome had its official unveiling.

It's an $8.5-million project that city hall says will normally be inflated at 1515 Home Rd. N.W. roughly November through March for sports such as flag football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey.

"It's well known that recreation centres capture the heart of a community and help build belonging and cohesiveness. It's also well known that snow can have a significant impact on Calgary's team sports, often causing a late start or early finish to the season," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday.

"A weather-proof facility like Shouldice Seasonal Dome is a much-needed space that will provide Calgarians a chance to connect and play, no matter the weather."

The city, the province and the Dome Facilities Association (DFA) funded the initiative.

The DFA and local sport community groups including the Greater Calgary Amateur Football Association, Calgary Minor Soccer Association and Calgary Blizzard Soccer Club pushed for and developed it.

Back in August, the city said the dome project would create 35 full-time jobs.

"This project and the partnership that made it possible are examples of the spirit and vitality of Calgary’s sport culture," Heather Johnson, director of recreation and social programs for the city, said Wednesday.

"The investment also provides great value by converting an existing athletic park into a year-round sport venue."

"We’re proud to be part of this exciting project that will allow us to offer more sport opportunities for Calgarians," Greg Peterson, president for the Greater Calgary Amateur Football Association and the DFA, said Wednesday.

"Encana Field has been a great space for us, and this dome takes it to the next level."

The Shouldice Seasonal Dome is already being used, and can be booked online, at calgary.ca/recreation.

Project details can likewise be found online, at calgary.ca/recreationprojects.