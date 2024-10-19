Showdown looks to showcase Calgary’s best songwriters in Inglewood

A new competition launching Saturday afternoon at Gravity in Inglewood is looking to identify Calgary’s best up-and-coming songwriters – with a little help from the audience.

YYC Songwriter Showdown features 32 songwriters over five weekly rounds who are competing for a first prize that includes $3,000, studio time and more.

Each songwriter gets to perform up to three tunes a round, or up to 10 minutes, and at least one of the songs must be original.

Scores will be determined by 50 per cent judge and 50 per cent audience votes – who get one vote for every $5 they spend.

The four artists with the most votes advance to round two of five, with the finale scheduled for Feb. 8.

The event starts at 2 p.m.Saturday. Gravity is located at 909 10 Street S.E.

Songwriters are competing for $3,000 in cash, studio recording time and more. (photo: Blue Willow Entertainment)