City crews are out in force tending to roads and highways in and around the city as the snow continues to fall and it will be a slow go for drivers and pedestrians on Thursday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Calgary and most of southern Alberta and Environment Canada says total amounts between 25 and 35 centimetres can be expected in some areas.

The city says over 70 plows are currently clearing major routes and extra crews were also called in to tackle the accumulation.

“The present forecast shows that we’ll have snow right through until Friday. Our crews will continue to be on our priority one and slip into priority two routes until the snow has stopped,” said Bill Biensch, Roads Maintenance Manager.

Additional crews are working to remove snow from sidewalks, CTrain and transit areas and parking lots.

Calgary police say there were nine collisions, two resulting in injuries, between 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and 4:00 a.m. Thursday and authorities are advising motorists to take it slow and drive to conditions.

Officials say the best option is to stay home and off the roads if possible and the city has a few safety tips for those who do have to travel:

Plan ahead, leave early and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

Bundle up and brush all the snow off your vehicle.

Be a good neighbour and help shovel if you can.

Watch out for roads crews and emergency vehicles and ensure you give them space to work.

There are also some transit delays and shuttles are assisting at some stations. People are being advised to check routes online before they head out or follow @calgarytransit on twitter for updates.

The city says another snow route parking ban will be called on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and will remain in effect for 72 hours.

Vehicles parked on these routes must be moved so crews can clear the road from curb to curb.

There are also some delays and cancellations at the airport and travellers are also advised to check arrival and departure information on the Calgary Airport Authority website.

Driving conditions are also deteriorating on area highways and Highway 93 South from Radium to the B.C.-Alberta boundary has been closed in both directions.

The Trans-Canada Highway from Field, B.C. to the B.C.-Alberta boundary is also closed for avalanche control.

The QEII Highway is snow covered and visibility is poor. RCMP is dealing with a multi-vehicle crash near Didsbury and have closed the southbound lanes to traffic.

Police say extreme winter driving conditions exist on all roads and highways in southern Alberta and they are asking people to avoid highway travel if possible.

For the latest road conditions in Calgary, check the CTV Calgary Traffic Page HERE.

For updates on highway conditions, visit AMA Roads Reports and the DriveBC sites.

Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.