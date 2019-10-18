Single vehicle rollover west of Barlow injures two
Published Friday, October 18, 2019 9:56PM MDT
CALGARY -- A single vehicle rollover injured two people Friday night.
The incident took place west of Barlow, on 16th Avenue NE, shortly after 9 p.m.
EMS said the injuries weren't serious.
Witnesses described the vehicle as speeding leading up to the crash.
There was no word on whether or not alcohol was involved.
The site was expected to be cleared by 10:30 p.m.