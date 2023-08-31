Sinkhole on Highway 1 diverting traffic into Banff

Traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway has been re-routed through the town of Banff on Thursday evening, creating an even bigger logjam than usual.

A sinkhole seven metres long and two metres wide has opened on the highway. RCMP have closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between the Norquay and Compound Road exits.

Traffic is being re-directed into town.

The line of traffic is long.

The sinkhole in the eastbound lanes is assessed at 7 metres long and 2 metres wide. Parks Canada crews, Standish Towing, RCMP and Town of Banff Municipal Enforcement are helping detour TransCanada traffic through town at all main intersections.

Making the detour even more time-consuming is the railway crossing vehicles now must go over.

No word on how long road repairs will take.

Thursday night, two-way traffic will share the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway.