    • Skiers buried in Kananaskis avalanche, killing Kelowna man

    Kananaskis Country file photo (CTV News)
    Alberta RCMP say one person was killed in an avalanche in Kananaskis over the weekend.

    It happened east of Mount Engadine Lodge on The Tower peak in Kananaskis around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

    Canmore RCMP say two men were skiing in the backcountry when the avalanche occurred.

    One of the men was able to escape by digging himself out of the snow, but the other was buried.

    RCMP were notified of the avalanche just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

    At 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Canmore RCMP, with the assistance of Kananaskis Mountain Rescue, recovered and retrieved the body of the missing skier.

    He has been identified as a 19-year-old from Kelowna, B.C. 

    Avalanche Canada's website indicates a Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) is in effect for the area, noting that "the snowpack is tricky right now."

    "Several skier-triggered avalanches have occurred in the past 24 hours," the site states in a summary issued Sunday at 1 p.m.

