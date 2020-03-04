CALGARY -- Overnight snowfall and strong wind created near-whiteout conditions and prompted snow squall watches in sections of southern Alberta early Wednesday morning.

The remnants of the early morning precipitation is slowing travel on Calgary's streets during the morning commute and on highways outside the city.

As of 6:30 a.m., Environment Canada has cancelled all snow squall watches in Alberta.

For updated highway conditions visit 511 Alberta.

The snow is being celebrated at resorts in the mountain parks. Sunshine Village Ski Resort reported 24 cm of overnight snow.