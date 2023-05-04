Smith accuses Notley of ignoring effect of rising power rates on consumers

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith makes an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 4, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith makes an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 4, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina