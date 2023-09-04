Smoky skies linger over Calgary for Labour Day

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the air-quality conditions in Calgary sat at a nine, the upper end of high-risk. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, the air-quality conditions in Calgary sat at a nine, the upper end of high-risk.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Steve Harwell, Smash Mouth singer, dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, died Monday, his manager said. He was 56. No cause of death was shared, but Harwell had been receiving hospice care over the weekend and died at his home in Boise, Idaho.

Pope acknowledges his Russia comments were faulty

Pope Francis acknowledged on Monday that his recent comments on Russia, seen by Ukraine as praise for imperialism, were badly phrased and said his intention was to remind young Russians of a great cultural heritage and not a political one.

