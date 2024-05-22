A wet and cool Wednesday, with heaviest rainfall totals west of QEII

A cold low complex in central Saskatchewan combined with a cold low in northern British Columbia have combined to suppress temperatures in southern Alberta while adding an infusion of moisture.

Because the dominant air mass is cooler, some of that precipitation falling over the Rockies and other higher elevations is snow or a rain/snow mix.

The bulk of precipitation expected to fall throughout Wednesday and Thursday will be west of the QEII and Highway 2. Calgary is expecting between 10 to 16 millimetres by the end of Thursday with more sunshine on Thursday as these systems start to move on.

The good news is the cooler temperatures and rain have been helpful to firefighting efforts in northern Alberta. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, particulate levels were low enough to avoid air quality advisories and visibility on the 511 Alberta cameras looked good.

Stability is expected to remain elusive in Calgary until early next week. Friday will be warmer – but rain is likely to return Saturday. The average daytime high this time of year is 17 C with an average low of 4 C.