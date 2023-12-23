Snow arrives just in time for WinSport tube park opening day

That fresh coat of snow arrived just in time for the opening of WinSport’s tube park Saturday.

The tube park is located on the east side of Canada Olympic Park.

It features seven groomed lanes of fun and a magic carpet to take tubers back up to the top of the hill.

Three two-hour sessions are available on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the winter, with closing day scheduled for March 31st.

“The great thing about it,” said Dale Oviatt, WinSport’s communications manager, “is that you don’t need any skills. You know skiing and snowboarding, you need a little bit of skill to learn it. We’re noticing with the tube park we are getting a lot of families come out and especially new Canadians come out and this is a great way to enjoy Canadian winter.”

This is the tube park’s seventh season at WinSport.

For more information on bookings and schedules, visit winsport.ca.