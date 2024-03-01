Snow detours in effect on Calgary Transit routes

CALGARY
    Snow detours will be in effect for all Calgary Transit routes until at least after rush hour on March 1. (File)
    New snow in Calgary means transit users will need to walk a little bit further to catch their buses on Friday.

    Calgary Transit says its snow detour plan is in place for March 1 to help prevent buses from being stuck on snowy roads.

    "We understand that activating snow detours may increase walking distance in snowy conditions for some customers and take this into account when making the decision to activate them," officials said in a news release.

    The service says although not all roads may be as heavily affected by snow, the policy is in place for all routes to ensure there are no problems for riders.

    The detours are expected to be in place until at least after rush hour on Friday.

    Further details on the City of Calgary's winter travel plan can be found online.

    Anyone who regularly uses Calgary Transit is encouraged to plan ahead, give yourself extra time and review any service updates.

